David Harbour Named 2023 BoxLunch Giving Ambassador

From Stranger Things to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC Universe, David Harbour has been tied to a number of major franchises. Going into the holiday season, Harbour will be taking on another role — the BoxLunch Giving Ambassador. On Tuesday, BoxLunch announced that Harbour will be stepping in the role, partnering with the fan-favorite retailer to help raise awareness for hunger in America. Beginning on November 6th, Harbour will be appearing in a comprehensive marketing campaign dubbed "The Art of Giving", which will run in all 260+ BoxLunch locations nationwide. The campaign will include video pieces, interviews, and web content, with the actor sharing his passion for food accessibility and personal connection to BoxLunch's mission to help end hunger with Feeding America. Harbour will also join BoxLunch in an upcoming volunteer day and celebrate 175 million meals* donated to Feeding America by BoxLunch by appearing as the guest of honor at the second annual BoxLunch Holiday Gala in Los Angeles. Harbour is the latest actor to take on the annual honor of Giving Ambassador, after Shang-Chi and Barbie star Simu Liu held the inaugural title in 2022.

"BoxLunch captured the deep generosity of spirit that beats in the heart of the holiday season with their 'art of giving' campaign," Harbour said in a statement. "I'm proud to be a part of it and support the amazing work done by both BoxLunch and Feeding America."

"We are so thrilled to have David Harbour join us as this year's BoxLunch Giving Ambassador to help us honor our philanthropic partner, Feeding America." Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic Inc., BoxLunch's parent company, echoed. "By coming together and highlighting BoxLunch's ongoing support for the vital work done by Feeding America to make a meaningful impact in the movement to end hunger, we can help ensure that individuals and families in communities across the country have access to the food they need to thrive."

What Are David Harbour's Upcoming Movies and TV Shows?

Harbour is confirmed to reprise his role as Sheriff Hopper in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, as well as Red Guardian in the MCU installment Thunderbolts. He is also set to play Eric Frankenstein in the DCU, leading the ensemble cast of the Creature Commandos animated series — and potentially appearing in live-action beyond that.

"It's a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him," Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. "So it was a great character to play. It's very funny. And James is just such an incredible guy. I've always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there's a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations. There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever."

