The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Exclusives Hit BoxLunch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's The Nightmare Before Christmas season, and 2023 is extra special given that the Disney classic hit theaters exactly 30 years ago this month. Hot Topic recently released a new collection of fashions and accessories inspired by the film, and now sister site BoxLunch is adding to the lineup with new NBX-themed apparel, jewelry, and housewares.

Standout items in the apparel lineup include a casino jacket featuring Disney's Jack Skellington as Jack of Spades, a Team Jack hockey jersey in Halloween colors, Jack & Zero Wavy Black/White Colorblock Crewneck, a Sally cosplay cardigan, Sally patterned smock dress, and a Sally striped flannel depicting Sally's apothecary on the back. You can shop the BoxLunch NBX apparel collection right here.

Accessories include a BoxLunch exclusive Loungefly Zero Cosplay Bag and matching wallet and jewelry like a wreath-themed scrunchy set with a matching set of earrings, a layered necklace set, and a Jack Skellington beaded bracelet. You can shop the BoxLunch NBX jewelry and bag collection right here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas houseware items include the Zero Mood Lamp, Sally Sleepytime Soup sculpted mug. Teddy and Zero salt and pepper shakers, and the classic potion jar set. You can shop the BoxLunch NBX housewares collection right here.

In addition to the fashion collections, Disney is marking the NBX milestone anniversary with new 30th-anniversary collectibles, a limited-edition Starbucks tumbler, a brand new 4K UHD Blu-ray release and more. ABC will air The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 22nd at 8 p.m. ET, followed by airings on the Disney Channel on October 28th and December 11th. You can also relive the magic in theaters on October 20th.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."