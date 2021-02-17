Burger King Introduces Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich

✖

If you thought the Chicken Sandwich Wars were almost over, Burger King has decided to upset the status quo. Tuesday morning, the company announced that it will be releasing a new hand-breaded chicken sandwich to compete with the likes of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. In fact, the chain says it's already testing the sandwich at select stores across the country now ahead of a wider rollout later this year.

The company says it's not going to "half a**" the process, insisting the new sandwich will be well worth the wait.

“What if hand-breading were to chicken what flame-grilling is to burgers? That’s been our guiding filter to bring a delicious chicken sandwich to guests in a way only BK can,” BK chief marketer Ellie Doty. “We’ll take the time to get it right and our guests will definitely taste the difference.”

The new chicken sandwich will be available in two ways — original and spicy. It'll be served on the company's toasted potato bun and includes deli pickles and a proprietary sauce. If you want, you can get it deluxe with lettuce and tomatoes.

The new chicken sandwich addition comes amidst a wider rebrand at the company that will see Burger King change its logo and entire brand — marketing, uniforms, signage, and the like — for the first time in two decades.

“Design is one of the most essential tools we have for communicating who we are and what we value, and it plays a vital role in creating desire for our food and maximizing guests’ experience,” BK brand head Raphael Abreu previously said about the rebrand. “We wanted to use design to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste.”