New Study Says Candy Is the Most Popular It's Ever Been

Virtually every American bought candy or some form of it in the past year. In a new study released by the National Confectioners Association, 98-percent of the country either bought candy, chocolate, gum, or mints at some point in 2023. According to the trade group, that makes candy the most popular it's ever been. The outfit says the candy industry ended up tallying a staggering $48 billion is sales across its facets last year.

"Our new research shows that, even when faced with unpredictable environmental shifts and changes, consumers feel a strong connection to chocolate and candy – and they embrace classic favorites and innovative novelties with an emotional drive that keeps the category fresh and vibrant," NCA president John Downs offered in a press release. "Consumers seek out chocolate and candy to help enhance holiday seasons, family celebrations, and those important 'treat yourself' moments."

Surprising few, holidays served as the biggest driver for candy sales, with Valentine's Day, Easter, and Halloween making up 64-percent of all candy sales last year.

Chocolate was the biggest earner in candy, grossing nearly $26 billion throughout the year. Non-chocolate candy such as gummies and sours added an additional $19.2 billion while gum and mint sales of $3.7 billion brought the industry's total haul up to $48.8 billion.

Growth was up across the board as well, with gum and mints earning over 15-percent sales year-over-year with chocolate sales increasing 5.8-percent in the same time period.

Although the NCA has only made its full "State of Treating" report available to candymakers and retailers, a condensed version of it is available to see here.