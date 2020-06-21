Captain America: Chelsea and USMNT Fans Celebrate Christian Pulisic Goal

Both Chelsea and US Men’s National Team fans had to give it up for Captain America on Sunday. Christian Pulisic checked in during the second half of Chelsea’s contest against Aston Villa and promptly delivered an equalizer for the club. The fans were loving that on social media as the platform filled with fun photoshops of the USMNT captain dressed up like Steve Rogers. His team sorely needed his contribution as the had to rally from behind for a 2-1 win. Pulisic has been sidelined by an adductor injury since Jan 1st. Meanwhile, this was Chelsea’s first action since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the entire sport. Now, the Premier League is getting things back rolling and moments like Sunday’s match prove the appetite is ravenous for competition.

Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard talked to The Washington Post about what the moment must have been like for his player after the long road back from injury.

“He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him,” Lampard explained. “He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him all season. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us — not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Pulisic just sounded grateful to be able to help his team when they were in a tight spot.

“I’m just happy I could get out there and help the team in any way I could. Luckily, it was with a goal and that helped us get that result.” When asked if there were any special instructions from his manager, he replied, “Nah, just go in there and help us win the game. Nothing special, just go in there and use my talents. Do what I can do. I’m happy I was able to do that. I don’t think I even got it with my left. Luckily I was able to get enough on it to steer it home.”

Pulisic has been a sensation since beginning his pro career at Borussia Dortmund. He was already at the playing big games at 17 years old. Then last year, he moved to Chelsea in the most expensive transfer for an American player ever. (73 million dollars!) Pulisic is also the youngest player to serve as U.S. Men’s National Team Captain in the program’s history.

