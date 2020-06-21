Captain America: Chelsea and USMNT Fans Celebrate Christian Pulisic Goal
Both Chelsea and US Men’s National Team fans had to give it up for Captain America on Sunday. Christian Pulisic checked in during the second half of Chelsea’s contest against Aston Villa and promptly delivered an equalizer for the club. The fans were loving that on social media as the platform filled with fun photoshops of the USMNT captain dressed up like Steve Rogers. His team sorely needed his contribution as the had to rally from behind for a 2-1 win. Pulisic has been sidelined by an adductor injury since Jan 1st. Meanwhile, this was Chelsea’s first action since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the entire sport. Now, the Premier League is getting things back rolling and moments like Sunday’s match prove the appetite is ravenous for competition.
Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard talked to The Washington Post about what the moment must have been like for his player after the long road back from injury.
“He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him,” Lampard explained. “He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him all season. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us — not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”
Captain America time. #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/lGmqur6IhI— Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) June 21, 2020
In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Pulisic just sounded grateful to be able to help his team when they were in a tight spot.
“I’m just happy I could get out there and help the team in any way I could. Luckily, it was with a goal and that helped us get that result.” When asked if there were any special instructions from his manager, he replied, “Nah, just go in there and help us win the game. Nothing special, just go in there and use my talents. Do what I can do. I’m happy I was able to do that. I don’t think I even got it with my left. Luckily I was able to get enough on it to steer it home.”
Pulisic has been a sensation since beginning his pro career at Borussia Dortmund. He was already at the playing big games at 17 years old. Then last year, he moved to Chelsea in the most expensive transfer for an American player ever. (73 million dollars!) Pulisic is also the youngest player to serve as U.S. Men’s National Team Captain in the program’s history.
photo credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Check out some of those Captain America Photoshops down below:
Such a quick development
55': @cpulisic_10 is subbed in
60': Equalises for Chelsea
63': Chelsea go 2-1 up
First game since January 1. Game-changer 💪 pic.twitter.com/x0Yr6SsjV4— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 21, 2020
GOAAAAAL
GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! 👏👏👏👏🔵🔵🔵👍 pic.twitter.com/qkBiRwkzd0— Ryan Edwards (@TheRealSpin4You) June 21, 2020
He's BACK
Captain America (Pulisic) is back #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/xW9kUPSBnJ— Dapsy (@symplyDAPO) June 21, 2020
So sick
Christian Pulisic.
Captain America 💙🙌 pic.twitter.com/cQG7EzeEoF— T O M M Y code: yotommy (@PerfectPulisic_) June 21, 2020
This is a spicy take
Pulisic wouldn’t have let Thanos to snap his fingers with the gauntlet in the first place if he was Captain America.— Hajir🇸🇪 (@HajirFT) June 21, 2020
Mad respect
Nothing but respect for MY Captain America, Christian Pulisic. #ChelseaFC #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/6p1RBUtOnX— Paul™️ knows Black Lives Matter (@sir_paulandrew) June 21, 2020
Well done Cap
Keep it up Captain America a masterclass display #AVLCHE #pulisic #Chelsea #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/KVjrVTNu04— JEREMY (@JeremiahAsonye) June 21, 2020
GOAT moves
55 : Pulisic subbed in
60 : Pulisic scores
CAPTAIN AMERICA🔵G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/o2t2QUmCu3— Christian Pulisic🔥 (@GoatPulisic) June 21, 2020
He's with us
When you know pulisic is coming just relax if you are on his side 💪💯💯 Captain America pic.twitter.com/Pr3TVKZtmp— Jude Ndubuisi Jr (@Ndubuisi_jr) June 21, 2020
Instant impact
Pulisic should have started but that didn't put him off to come in and score. Great one from Chelsea and Captain America. Come on you Blues, Keep That Blue Flag Flying High 💙💙🔵 💪#Chelsea #Pulisic #Lampard pic.twitter.com/Rl52GTrauL— DIMEJI TIJANI - TOM (@Mr_TOM_Wow) June 21, 2020
