Captain America Star Chris Evans Shares Adorable Throwback for Father’s Day

Happy Father's Day! The day to honor dads everywhere falls on June 21st this year, and people all over the Internet are celebrating. One of the best things about this holiday is seeing throwback photos, especially from celebrities. This month has been ripe with images of young Chris Evans as the actor recently celebrated a birthday and received a lot of love from his brother, fellow Marvel stars, and more. Today, the Captain America star continued warming our hears with old photos when he paid tribute to his dad on social media.

"Happy Father’s Day to the greatest mustache I’ve ever known 💙," Evans wrote on Instagram. You can check out the adorable photo in the post below:

Recently, Evans confirmed that he probably won't be playing Captain America again. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he explained. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Evans’ latest project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series streaming on Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show also stars Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, IT’s Jaeden Martell, Succession’s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black’s Pablo Schreiber. It was also recently announced that Evans will be teaming up with Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, for a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also expected to appear in the newest film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

Recently, Evans won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame's Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

Avengers: Endgame and more Marvel films are now streaming on Disney+.

