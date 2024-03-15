Cara Delevingne's House Catches Fire in Los Angeles

Suicide Squad (2016) star Cara Delevingne had a harrowing time as her Studio City, Los Angeles, home caught fire early Friday morning (approximately 4:00 am PST). According to reports, the fire became a "massive blaze" that required a massive response from the local fire department, with upwards of 90+ firefighters, and over a dozen fire trucks showing up to combat the flames for over two hours, with 4 ambulances on scene to help the injured.

It does not seem that Cara Delevingne was at home at the time of the fire, as she was spotted over in the UK on Thursday, where she's been doing a gig performing in England's Playhouse Theater. While Delevingne was not present during the fire, reports indicate that there were injuries suffered during the incident. A firefighter is said to have been injured after falling off a ladder, while an occupant of the house was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation. It's unclear (at the time of writing this) if there were additional injuries at the scene.

Early reports indicate the first started in a back room of the 8,000+ square foot property, and spread from there – although the exact cause of the fire is still unknown. The house has been featured in the likes of Architectural Digest, both for the remodeling work Delevingne did in the house, and its extensive history dating back to 1941, where it was built by Vons supermarket chain owners the Von der Ahe Family.

In addition to doing a stint in the English theatre, Cara Delevingne has had a role in Ryan Murphy's current season of American Horror Story: Delicate. The series was one of many interrupted by the 2023 Writers' and Actors' Strikes, but will soon resume broadcasting on FX, with more of Delevingne's role expected to be revealed.

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate, "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

American Horror Story: Delicate returns on April 3rd.

