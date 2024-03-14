The Home Depot's Giant Skeleton Gets a Canine Companion and More This Year
Returning favorites and all-new creations will be available this Halloween season.
We might have to wait another six months before the spooky season is in full swing, but The Home Depot delivered some devilishly delightful news this week by revealing all-new decorations that will be available alongside their iconic giant skeleton later this year. While the 12-foot skeleton has been the must-have item of the last few years, this season will see the addition of a variety of spooky offerings, including a five-foot skeleton dog, a seven-foot Frankenstein, and a 10-foot Murderous Maple. A release date for the figures has yet to be announced, but fans can start making room on their front yards for the impressive offerings now.
"I am excited to say that our team continues to push the limits on innovation in the decorative holiday category," Lance Allen, Senior Merchant of Decorative Holiday at The Home Depot, shared in a statement. "This year we increased our realism within the animatronics category, created some impressive, licensed characters, and even brought back some fan favorites. Overall, we are most proud of the quality and value we are able to bring to our customers with these pieces so they can continue to grow their collections."
Scroll down to see the massive decorations that will be available at The Home Depot later this year.
12-Foot Giant-Sized Skelly
This year, the new and improved 12-Foot Skelly boasts 8 new settings in its LCD life-like eyes, allowing users to swap settings and bring his personality to the forefront, all at the unbeatable, consistent price of $299.prevnext
5-Foot Skeleton Dog
This Halloween, "man's best friend" gets a whole new meaning with the introduction of Skelly's loyal pal, the 5-Foot Skeleton Dog. Spanning seven feet in width, this haunted hound features matching LCD life eyes with 8 settings, and a posable mouth, adding a new fully molded décor piece to your lineup.prevnext
7-Foot Animated LED Frankenstein
Drawing inspiration from the beloved classic version of the legendary monster, the all-new 7-Foot Frankenstein is equipped with servo motos for life-like movement in the arms and facial features. Fully licensed from Universal, it features iconic lines from the Frankenstein movie to truly bring the monster to life.prevnext
7.5-Foot Animated LED Plague Doctor
The 7.5-Foot Animated LED Plague Doctor pays a spine-chilling homage to the 16th and 17th centuries, featuring a beak-like mask, ominous cloak, lantern, and cane. Boasting 3 unique phrases, this animatronic is perfect for history enthusiasts seeking an eerie addition to their Halloween display.prevnext
10-Foot LED Murderous Maple
With its color-changing mouth and eyes, the 10-Foot Murderous Maple transforms any Halloween scene into a haunted forest. This one-of-a-kind piece, complete with a memory function for your preferred hue, is sure to leave onlookers spellbound.prevnext
9-Foot LED Knight Dullahan
The Knight Dullahan strikes fear into the hearts of those who dare cross its path. Towering at nine feet tall, the mesmerizing piece features this iconic rider atop his trusty steed, eerily headless, adding a spine-chilling touch to your Halloween celebrations.prevnext
6-Foot LED Captain Cuts
Ahoy, mateys! Prepare to set sail on an eerie adventure with Captain Cuts, the centerpiece that will have neighbors "hooked" and leave them "scurvy-ing" for more. Clad in tattered garments and wielding a sword and hook for a hand, this animatronic springs to life with 5 dynamic movements and 5 phrases to truly immerse you in the Halloween spirit.prevnext
6-Foot LED Jack of Spades
Introducing Jack of Spades, a card-playing skeleton that can be positioned to sit or stand, ready to raise the "dead man's hand!" Equipped with motion sensors and seasonal phrases, he deals a full house of fright.
Stay tuned for updates on The Home Depot's Halloween offerings.
Which figure are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!prev