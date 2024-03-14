The Home Depot's Giant Skeleton Gets a Canine Companion and More This Year

We might have to wait another six months before the spooky season is in full swing, but The Home Depot delivered some devilishly delightful news this week by revealing all-new decorations that will be available alongside their iconic giant skeleton later this year. While the 12-foot skeleton has been the must-have item of the last few years, this season will see the addition of a variety of spooky offerings, including a five-foot skeleton dog, a seven-foot Frankenstein, and a 10-foot Murderous Maple. A release date for the figures has yet to be announced, but fans can start making room on their front yards for the impressive offerings now.

"I am excited to say that our team continues to push the limits on innovation in the decorative holiday category," Lance Allen, Senior Merchant of Decorative Holiday at The Home Depot, shared in a statement. "This year we increased our realism within the animatronics category, created some impressive, licensed characters, and even brought back some fan favorites. Overall, we are most proud of the quality and value we are able to bring to our customers with these pieces so they can continue to grow their collections."

