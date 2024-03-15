Disney+ Homepage Gets Transformed for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Release

Swifties went headfirst, fearless onto Disney+ on Thursday night, in order to celebrate the launch of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). The film, which presents the definitive filmed version of Swift's ongoing worldwide Eras Tour, premiered on Disney+ to great fanfare — including a clever revamp to the streaming service's homepage. On Thursday night, Disney+ launched a series of new "(Disney's Version)" playlists, placing some of their original programming in categories based on Swift's albums.

These include, but are not limited to, The Marvels and Echo for Fearless (Taylor's Version), The Princess Diaries and Enchanted for Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and Cruella and Deadpool for reputation.

(Photo: Disney+)

(Photo: Disney+)

(Photo: Disney+)

What Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour showcases Swift's performance of songs from her first ten albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. The Taylor's Version edition of the film features the concert in its entirety (outside of evermore's "no body, no crime"), including five bonus songs not in the theatrical and digital releases. These bonus songs are "cardigan" from folklore, as well as acoustic performances of "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), "You Are in Love" from 1989 (Taylor's Version), "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Lover, and "Maroon" from Midnights.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Is Taylor Swift Directing a Movie?

In addition to last year's filmed version of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, it was announced in late 2022 that Swift will direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures. The currently-untitled film is based on a script written by Swift, but additional details have not been made public amid Swift's busy schedule, as well as the recent Hollywood strikes.

"Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed in a recent interview. "Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it's profound. It's profoundly vivid and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called 'Real Steel,' and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

Are you excited that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is now streaming on Disney+? What do you think of the Disney+ takeover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!