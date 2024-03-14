The Weird Metal Monoliths Have Returned

At the height of the pandemic, metal monoliths started popping up around the world. Because an anonymous art group eventually came forward to lay claim to the metal installations, many thought the fad was complete. That is, of course, until another eerily similar monolith popped up in Wales earlier this month. This time around, a shiny metal object caught the eye of a hiker.

"When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO," Craig Muir told The Guardian of his find. "It seemed like a very fine metallic [material], almost like a surgical steel. The steel structure was almost 10ft long and looked perfectly levelled and steady, despite the weather being windy."

As with before, the appearance of the monolith—reminiscent of one that appears in 2001: A Space Odyssey—drew conspiracy theorists out of the wooodwork as they were quick to suggest aliens were the ones behind the reemergence.

"It didn't seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground," Muir added. "However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn't."

In an interview with the New York Times, Muir said he suspects the monolith will soon be removed from its location by officials. The craftsman found it on Hays Bluff, a spot located within Brecon Beacons National Park.

"I can't say how long it will be there, to be honest," he told the newspaper. "Knowing our national parks, they don't take lightly to things being installed without their permission."

Last time around, similar monoliths were found in Utah, California, Romania, and Turkey. A group named The Most Famous Artist claimed they installed the monoliths as part of an art exhibit, claims that have yet to be confirmed.