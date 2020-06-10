Suicide Squad Star Cara Delevingne Speaks Out About Her Pansexuality

✖

Cara Delevingne, an actress known for her work in Suicide Squad and Carnival Row, is speaking candidly about identifying as pansexual. Delevingne was recently interviewed as part of Variety's Power of Pride issue, where she revealed that she has often avoided using labels to identify parts of her life. As Delevingne went on to explain, though, she feels that she "always will remain" pansexual, meaning that she is attracted to someone regardless of their gender identity.

“I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man," Delevingne explained. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Delevingne has spoken out about her LGBTQ+ identity in the past, previously publicly identifying as bisexual, and later sexually fluid. As Delevingne explained to Variety, her relationships with women previously caught the attention of Harvey Weinstein, a former media mogul who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

“Harvey was one of the people that told me I couldn’t be with a woman and also be an actress,” Delevingne revealed. “I had to have a beard.”

“To me, the idea of having a beard was — I’d heard it happen before — I just felt so disheartened by it,” Delevingne continued. “Do you have a conversation with a dude, and they’re like, ‘I’m going to pretend to be with you but not really love you’? I kind of think when I was pushed more that way, I realized how much more I needed to go the other way.”

Delevingne was previously publicly linked with musician St. Vincent from 2015 to 2016. She then dated Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, before the pair split up in April of this year.

“Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid," Delevingne said of her sexuality. "A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologize or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost.”

“Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore,” Delevingne added. “And the person I hid it from the most was myself."

(Header photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.