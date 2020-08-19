Cheers Bar in Boston Is Closing Its Doors

✖

"It's a dog eat dog world, and I'm wearing milk bone underwear." Those words spoken by Norm Peterson are feeling especially relevant to those getting hit hard by the pandemic. Unfortunately, that now includes one of the Cheers bars in Boston. While the original location on Beacon Street is currently safe, the replica bar at Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing. According to CBS News, the bar was "another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic." The tourist spot will close its doors for good on August 30th.

While you may not be able to visit a replica of the bar where everybody knows your name during your next Boston trip, you can at least enjoy the iconic sitcom from the comfort of your own home. While the show left Netflix in June, it's currently available to stream on Peacock. However, the show is only available if you have the upgrade.

While the free version of Peacock will have quite a few movies and shows to watch, there are others you will only be able to watch if you pay for Premium. Some other shows behind the paywall include Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, George Lopez, Jeff Foxworthy Show, King of Queens, Superstore, Frasier, House, The Affair, Yellowstone, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Ray Donovan, Swedish Dicks, and American Ninja Warrior. The tier will also include kids series, such as DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk, Care Bears, and Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot.

Another perk of the Premium Peacock tier is access to new episodes of current NBC TV shows the morning after they air on the network. When TV returns to a more normal schedule, the majority of NBC's shows will appear on Peacock. These shows include America’s Got Talent, Blindspot, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Manifest, The Titan Games, Hollywood Game Night, World of Dance, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Dateline, NBC Nightly News, and Meet the Press. This also applies to Telemundo series 100 Días Para Enamorarnos, Celia, Cennet, Enemigo Intimo, La Doña, Minuto Para Ganar, and Noticias Telemundo.

The Premium Peacock tier will cost $4.99 each month and still comes with ads. For another $5 on top of that, you can get rid of ads entirely.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.