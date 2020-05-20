Cheers Is Leaving Netflix in June
The exodus of beloved sitcoms from Netflix continues in June, as the streaming giant prepares to say goodbye to one of the most iconic TV comedies in history: Cheers. The tale of Sam, Diane, and all of their friends has been a binging staple on Netflix over the last few years, alongside the likes of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Friends. That said, the series will be making its exit on June 30th, likely leaving Netflix for good.
On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way off of the service's lineup throughout June and Cheers sadly appears at the end of it. All 11 seasons of the beloved bar-set comedy are leaving at the end of the month.
Fortunately, for fans of the long-running sitcom, Cheers will be streaming elsewhere soon enough. The series will be included in the lineup for NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, which launches around the United States in July. Cheers will join the likes of The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the new service.
Also leaving Netflix on June 30th is The Andy Griffith Show, which was a household TV staple during its time on the air in the '60s. In the middle of the month, AMC's award-winning drama Mad Men is set to make its exit as well. You can take a look at the full list of upcoming Netflix departures below.
Leaving 6/1/20
The King's Speech
Leaving 6/3/20
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4/20
A Perfect Man
Leaving 6/7/20
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
Leaving 6/9/20
Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving 6/10/20
Standoff
Leaving 6/11/20
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving 6/12/20
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Leaving 6/13/20
Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving 6/16/20
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving 6/22/20
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Leaving 6/24/20
Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving 6/27/20
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving 6/29/20
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Leaving 6/30/20
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
Are you disappointed that Cheers is leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!
