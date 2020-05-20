Cheers Is Leaving Netflix in June

✖

The exodus of beloved sitcoms from Netflix continues in June, as the streaming giant prepares to say goodbye to one of the most iconic TV comedies in history: Cheers. The tale of Sam, Diane, and all of their friends has been a binging staple on Netflix over the last few years, alongside the likes of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Friends. That said, the series will be making its exit on June 30th, likely leaving Netflix for good.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way off of the service's lineup throughout June and Cheers sadly appears at the end of it. All 11 seasons of the beloved bar-set comedy are leaving at the end of the month.

Fortunately, for fans of the long-running sitcom, Cheers will be streaming elsewhere soon enough. The series will be included in the lineup for NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, which launches around the United States in July. Cheers will join the likes of The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the new service.

Also leaving Netflix on June 30th is The Andy Griffith Show, which was a household TV staple during its time on the air in the '60s. In the middle of the month, AMC's award-winning drama Mad Men is set to make its exit as well. You can take a look at the full list of upcoming Netflix departures below.

Leaving 6/1/20

The King's Speech

Leaving 6/3/20

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving 6/4/20

A Perfect Man

Leaving 6/7/20

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Leaving 6/9/20

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving 6/10/20

Standoff

Leaving 6/11/20

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving 6/12/20

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving 6/13/20

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving 6/16/20

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving 6/22/20

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving 6/24/20

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving 6/27/20

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving 6/29/20

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Leaving 6/30/20

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

Are you disappointed that Cheers is leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.