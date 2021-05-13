Chick-Fil-A Facing Sauce Shortage

✖

Chick-Fil-A is facing a sauce shortage and some fans are already noticing the effects. Supply chain shortages are basically the name of the game at this point across the American economy. For the chicken restaurant, the part of their business that has been hit hardest by this shuffling is the sauces. This week, the company has announced that across the 2,600 restaurants in the United States, there will only be one dipping sauce cup per item ordered. That’s going to make some people stand up and take notice. But, even that rationing won’t help if the supply chain woes aren’t tended to. In the comments to CNN, Chick-Fil-A also revealed that there were some other items affected without listing what those were in grand detail. Their statement read, "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience.”

In an email to consumers, Chick-Fil-A laid out their plan for the coming weeks: “Due to industry-wide shortages, we are currently limiting the number of sauces provided. A) 1 sauce per entree, 2 sauces per meal, 3 sauces per 30-count Nuggets. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work through this. See you soon.”

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt reported on another sauce shortage that is plaguing Chick-Fil-A right now, Heinz ketchup. The beloved brand is also seeing their stores depleted by the pandemic as well. The Wall Street Journal quoted some executives from Long John Silvers who expressed concern at the fact that packets are hard to come by. With cleaning and health concerns, it’s not like you can plop down a bottle at every table right now.

An aftermarket for packets has already sprung up on eBay with people charging as much as $9.99 for three packets. It’s wild to watch, but people could get that desperate if today’s gas craze is any indication. For now, Chick-Fil-A’s sauces are still for sale on their app. But, that could change very soon.

