Chick-Fil-A’s Fish Sandwich Returns for a Limited Time

The chicken sandwich wars may be settled (for now) but now Chick-Fil-A is coming back strong with a different sort of sandwich one that’s sure to make fans of the fast food chain very happy. Chick-Fil-A’s fish filet sandwich has returned to the menu at select locations through April 11, which is the Saturday before Easter.

That Easter-related date is likely the reason the sandwich has returned to the chicken restaurant’s menu. As has been the case in the past, the Chick-Fil-A fish filet sandwich is back on the menu for the season of Lent. During that time, many Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays until Easter Sunday with a common meal option during that time period being fish. Easter Sunday this year is April 12 and with Chick-Fil-A being closed on Sunday, the Saturday, April 11 cutoff makes sense.

As for the sandwich itself, customers can get it in either a traditional style or a deluxe. The traditional fish filet sandwich consists of two cod filets and pickles on a toasted bun with a side of tartar sauce. The deluxe adds cheese, lettuce and tomato to the traditional offering. If you don’t want the sandwich but are still interested in the fish filets, Chick-Fil-A has you covered there, too. The filets are available in two or three count meals with fries and a drink. You have options, folks!

As we noted, the Chick-Fil-A fish filet sandwich and meal offerings are available only for a limited time — specifically the Lent season. They are also not available nationwide. The menu offering is only available at select locations so if you’re wanting to give the fish option a try, be sure to check your location before going.

So what do you think? Will you be checking out Chick-Fil-A’s fish filet sandwich or one of the fish filet meals? Are you a loyal fan of McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish instead? Let us know your thoughts and your favorite fast food fish offering in the comments below.

(H/T: Delish)