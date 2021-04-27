Chocolate Dunkaroos Are Returning

✖

One of the few good things to come out of 2020 was the return of Dunkaroos, the popular '90s lunch snack staple that offered up little cookies that you could dunk in accompanying frosting. But while snack fans rejoiced last year that Dunkaroos were back at all last year, the only flavor available featured vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with sprinkles. Now, though, Dunkaroos fans get to celebrate all over again because chocolate Dunkaroos are making their comeback this summer.

On the official Dunkaroos Instagram on Monday, the return of Chocolate Dunkaroos was confirmed, noting that they'd be available at 7-Eleven, Circle K, and grocery stores nationwide.

First launched in 1990, Dunkaroos left the United States market in 2012, though they remained available in Canada until 2018. Originally, Dunkaroos came in five different shapes with chocolate or vanilla frosting. By 1993, Dunkaroos had introduced flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, and Rainbow Sprinkles. Since the return of Dunkaroos last year, new Dunkaroos items have been released as well, including Dunkaroos frosting by the pint, "mega" Dunkaroos, and even a Dunkaroos cereal.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills said in a statement when Dunkaroos returned last year. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color, and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

