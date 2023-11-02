Chuck E. Cheese Brings Back the Animatronic Band -- But There's a Catch

Chuck E. Cheese held the company's first-ever live press conference today, where an animatronic Chuck E. Cheese announced Munch's Make Believe Band would take up a residency at the company's location in Northridge, California, near Los Angeles. Speaking alongside fellow members of the Make Believe Band — featuring Mr. Munch on keyboards, Jasper T. Jowls on guitar, Helen Henny on vocals, and Pasqually on drums — Chuck E. revealed that they will be headlining an exclusive, permanent residency at the Northridge Chuck E. Cheese, bringing the iconic act back out of retirement, even if most customers will never get to see them.

Northridge will become the nation's only Chuck E. Cheese fun center to feature an original animatronic band. The company hopes that the daily performances combined with modern upgrades and new experiences for guests, they can make the Northridge location a destination for fans of all ages – past and present.

"As an important part of the legacy of the brand, we know that the animatronic band holds a special place for many fans in their childhood memories," David McKillips, President and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese parent company, CEC Entertainment said. "We want our fans to know that the decision to keep the band here is meant as a gesture of love and gratitude as our legacy continues to evolve in new ways."

"We love performing so much, it's practically hard-wired into us," Chuck E. joked. That was representative of the humor that was on diplay throughout, with jokes about printer jams, recharging, and the like.

While the band will perform daily at the Northridge location, a brand-new experience will also be introduced there. The company said in a statement that they have been busy renovating fun centers nationwide with updated features to offer multi-activity options for all ages. New enhancements include a new state-of-the-art interactive dance floor, a giant video wall and screens, popular kid-focused arcade games, and new trampolines zones in select fun centers around the nation.

As the Company updates its look and feel in more than 400 locations nationally, the Northridge location is a special exception the Company is making for the fans nostalgic of the legendary Munch's Make Believe Band. To commemorate the "Legacy and New" concept coming together, Chuck E. Cheese Northridge will host a Grand Re-Opening Party on November 10 from 6-8 p.m., with a special media preview event from 4-6 p.m. and then welcome guests from 6-8.

Guests will enjoy a special appearance from the founder of Chuck E. Cheese and Atari, Inc., Nolan Bushnell, alongside with current President and CEO, David McKillips, to talk about the legacy and future plans for the entertainment company.

"Chuck E. Cheese is and was an essential part of growing up," Bushnell said in a statement. "It has had an enormous impact on how families have fun, providing a place where kids and adults alike could be entertained – from animatronic shows tailored more for the adults, to games and prizes for the kids. It's great that the original animatronic band will remain in residency at the Northridge location while the other locations offer experiences and create memories with the new vision."

The event from 6-8 on November 10 will welcome families and guests from all over the country, and as is usual with every grand re-opening event, the first 25 families at 6 p.m. will get one (1) free hour of All You Can Play time. All attendees will have the chance to win prizes like a free Chuck E. Cheese birthday party or a VIP play band loaded with one full year of unlimited All You Can Play time. All attendees will enjoy free cake, a special performance by the band, and a free collector's poster. Plus, fans who present and exchange their old Chuck E. Cheese tokens will receive an exclusive commemorative pin.

Finally, serving as emcee for the event, Logan Carreiro, who is a super fan of Chuck E. Cheese animatronics, will be named Chief Entertainment Officer (CEC, get it?) for the day. This is the start of what the company promises will be a number of nostalgic announcements leading up to the brand's 50th anniversary in 2027.