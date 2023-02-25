Cocaine Bear's Ray Liotta Gets Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Cocaine Bear is now playing in theaters, and the new Elizabeth Banks-directed movie marks one of the last films to feature legendary actor Ray Liotta, who sadly passed away last year at age 67. In addition to Liotta's newest project being released this week, the Goodfellas star was also posthumously honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event took place on Friday and featured some big names including Banks as well as Liotta's Black Bird co-star, Taron Egerton. Liotta's daughter, Karsen Liotta, accepted the star on her father's behalf and gave an emotional speech.

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn't be more proud of him," Liotta said during the ceremony (via PEOPLE). "He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you." She added, "If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."

Banks and Egerton also spoke at the event.

"He was one of those rare artists that brought all of himself into his work, all of his intensity, all of his vulnerability and, in the case of our show, all of his love," Egerton shared "I was deeply inspired by Ray, he was the epitome of an actor's actor." Banks added, "I always admired his acting, but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human ... Although he's known for playing tough guys, I found him to be charming and a little mischievous which made him charming as an actor and as a man, and truly perfect for Cocaine Bear."

Banks continued, "When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. Ray's respect for me as a director, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f--- anything in this town."

Banks recently spoke with ET about Cocaine Bear and revealed Liotta never got to see the full film.

"He never saw the final movie, but he did see all of his scenes," Banks shared. "And he saw the bear, which is the most important thing, because the poor guy like everyone had to act with, you know, a guy in a black suit and a stuntman and just sort of hope that it looks cool." She added, "He came in for ADR eight days before he passed away, actually, and he loved it. He was so happy. He was laughing ... It was just delightful."

Cocaine Bear is now playing in theaters.