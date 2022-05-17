Congress Currently Holding First Hearing on UFOs in Over 50 Years

✖

Congress is currently holding the first hearing on UFOs in over 50 years. Capitol Hill has been taking a much more stringent look at the aliens in recent years. Back in 2020, a 60 Minutes segment saw the federal government address the UFOs on some naval footage directly. The clip caused quite a stir in both the paranormal community and with random people on social media. Seeing Congress working to make any of these processes more transparent is a wild concept for many United States citizens. Going on right now is the first hearing on these matters in half a century. Reports from last year ended up being inconclusive. But, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are still a big conversation driver among people who love to debate these things.

"For too long, the stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis. Pilots avoided reporting or were laughed at when they did. DOD officials relegated the issue to the backroom or swept it under the rug entirely, fearful of a skeptical national security community," Carson told the gathered press. "Today, we know better. UAPs are unexplained, it's true. But they are real. They need to be investigated. And any threats they pose need to be mitigated."

"We want to see footage that we can't find on open source materials like YouTube," Carson added recently. "We want to see the footage and have it explained to us, and that's what we're going to accomplish."

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-CA) also chimed-in last week, "The federal government and intelligence community have a critical role to play in contextualizing and analyzing reports." He argued that the purpose of the public hearing was shining a light on "one of the great mysteries of our time and to break the cycle of excessive secrecy and speculation with truth and transparency."

On the schedule for these hearings is Ronald Moultrie, a secretary for intelligence. He leads a division responsible for Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization at the Pentagon. "I know Mr. Moultrie is looking forward to walking members of Congress through how we're going to organize around this effort," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby explained this week.

"UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security. Safety concerns primarily center on aviators contending with an increasingly cluttered air domain," an intelligence report from last year reads. "UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology."

