Crumbl Testing Its Own Version of Hot Pockets

The cookie company is now dipping its toes into the world of savory pastries.

Crumbl is known for its larger-than-life cookies, but the chain is testing a surprising new item. Monday, one Crumbl location began tasting savory turnovers, stuffed with anything from pizza toppings to macaroni and cheese. The chain's flagship store in Provo, Utah started to test what it's now calling "Savory Hand Pies," according to one snack-tracking influencer.

In a post shared to Instagram by @Snackolator, it was revealed six hand pies are being tested: Shepherd's Pie, BBQ Mac, Pizza, Ham & Cheesy Potato, Bacon & Egg, and Chicken Pot Pie. The Hand Pies are available for purchase at the Crumbl location at 154 W 1230 N in Provo, Utah.

Hand Pies are the second major change Crumbl has made this year, with the confectionary chain previously altered its menu in a big way, removing the line's signature pink sugar cookie from its menu as a permanent item.

"Our cookies are delicious and take any celebration to the next level," Crumbl CEO and Co-founder, Jason McGowan says of the company on its website. "We offer takeout, local delivery, curbside pickup, nationwide shipping, and catering. When it comes to celebrating with friends and family, we want Crumbl there to make it even sweeter."

Crumbl co-founder and COO Sawyer Hemsley adds, "Our catering cookies are perfect for dressing up all kinds of gatherings. We also have delivery and digital gifting options, which help friends, families, and loved ones to connect from afar."

The company says its rotating menu includes over 200 flavors as of the writing, including Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime,Chocolate Caramel, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S'Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and dozens of others.

It's unclear how long Crumbl will be testing the Savory Hand Pies, nor is it known if the chain will try rolling the items out on a much wider basis.