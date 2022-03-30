Denny’s Now Has Endless Breakfast

Breakfast fiends, this one is for you. Denny’s has announced it’s rolling out a new Endless Breakfast in an attempt to get fans of the chain well-fed to start the day. The chain said Monday its new Endless Breakfast is launching in most states for just $6.99, and will include unlimited pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns. Wherever the breakfast is available for $6.99, you can add two slices of bacon or sausage for an additional 99 cents.

States where the Endless Breakfast isn’t available at the above pricing will see the unlimited breakfast run $8.99 and an additional $1.49 for the bacon or sausage. Unfortunately for the carnivores, bacon/sausage combo is not endless like the other breakfast staples.

“As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. “Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny’s has never been better.”

Dillon continued, “We successfully tested Endless Breakfast extensively prior to the pandemic. As inflation is on everyone’s minds and continues to impact Americans everywhere, we knew this was the perfect time to launch this deal. Now, Denny’s is one of the only places you can fill up and leave knowing you got the most for your money.”

As a release from the company states, they hope to help Denny’s visitors conquer rising prices across the country. The promotion is running now through June 21st at participating locations.