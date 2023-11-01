Diddy Trolls Warner Bros. With New Halloween Costume After They Banned His Joker Look

There are a lot of elements of Halloween that people look forward to, from the deluge of candy to the wide array of costumes. As celebrities continue to step out in impressive and surprising duds, it looks like Diddy's plans for the holiday have been slightly dashed. On Tuesday night, Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram to reveal that he received cease and desists of some kind from Warner Bros. Pictures, with regards to his Joker costume that he wore in a 2022. As a result, the rapper and actor seemingly confirmed that he will not be dressing up as the Joker anymore for this year's Halloween, but he is not happy with how the situation has progressed.

"Breaking Halloween news: last year after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark. So I don't know what I'm going to be this year," Diddy said. "To the motherf-cker that took all this time... to tell me not to be the Joker, you win. I'm not going to be the Joker this year because your ass had enough time to f-ck up my motherf-cking Halloween."

Why Did Diddy Dress Up as The Joker?

Prior to that Instagram video, Diddy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about suiting up as the Joker during Halloween 2022, and trolled Warner Bros. about possibly doing so again. Diddy's costume, which was inspired by Heath Ledger's portrayal of the character from 2008's The Dark Knight, was so spot-on that he actually got into a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson, who was not aware that he was under the costume.

"Last year I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker because they said it broke their trademark that I did it too good, I swear," Diddy said. "I have this letter from Warner Brothers... Tomorrow, Warner Brothers lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do."

What Is Joker 2 about?

The Joker will next be seen onscreen in Warner Bros.' Joker: Folie a Deux, which will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz said of the film being a musical in an interview last year. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."