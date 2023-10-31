Riverdale Stars Channel DC's Gotham City Sirens For Halloween

Riverdale may have ended this year after seven seasons, but the tradition of stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes started for Halloween certainly hasn't. For the past several years, the trio of actors have pulled off some truly impressive pop culture related costumes and this year is no exception. This past weekend, the trio attended a Halloween party dressed as Poison Ivy (Petsch), Harley Quinn (Reinhart), and Catwoman (Mendes). Petsch shared a photo of the group on social media simply captioned "Gotham City Sirens". You can check it out for yourself below.

This is far from the first time the group has pulled off some impressive costumes. Last year they went as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus while in 2020, they honored long-running fan requests for a Powerpuff Girls inspired look by recreating the iconic animated characters' looks. And back in 2018, Mendes and Reinhart also did Halloween in Napoleon Dynamite costumes as well.

More Epic Halloween Costumes Are Coming

While Petsch, Reinhart, and Mendes' Halloween costumes are epic, with Halloween still to come on Tuesday, there are sure to still be a few more fun costumes yet to be seen from other stars — including Heidi Klum. Every year Klum goes all out with some incredibly costumes — last year's was a truly bizarre worm costume — and this year is sure to be no exception. Recently, Klum even teased that she's literally taking over New York City with her look for this year.

"It's gonna be gigantic and I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan," Klum revealed. "[It] is very hard to do, by the way." She added, "It's really big." When asked what the costume was going to be, Klum wasn't giving anything away.

"I always like for it to be a surprise," Klum explained. "Otherwise, people are going to be like, 'Oh, she's gonna be this,' and then I show up and they're like, 'Eh, it wasn't as good as I thought she was gonna do. So, I always think it's never good to talk about it."

Klum also spoke about last year's worm costume, adding, "This was very hard [and] I was very claustrophobic ... Basically they had to tie my arms down in order to be in this position. And then my face was, like, glued to the outside of it, so I couldn't really move my face any which way. I was just stuck."

What did you think about the Riverdale stars' Halloween costumes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.