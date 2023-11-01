Bradley Cooper Becomes Real-Life Rocket Raccoon For Halloween

Halloween is officially upon us, providing people with an opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters and pieces of pop culture ephemera. For actor Bradley Cooper, that apparently meant embodying one of his most iconic roles in a whole new medium. On Tuesday, photos surfaced online of Cooper and his former partner Irina Shayk taking their daughter trick-or-treating in New York City.

While their daughter is dressed as Red-era Taylor Swift, both Cooper and Shayk sport costumes for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Raccoon. Cooper, of course, has lent his voice to Rocket Raccoon across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Sean Gunn has portrayed the motion capture component of Rocket, meaning that this costume is the closest we've gotten to seeing Cooper physically embody the role.

Bradley Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk were both seen dressed up as his "Guardians" character Rocket Raccoon tonight for Halloween!



To the surprise of many Marvel fans, Rocket survived the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and could be seen leading the latest incarnation of the Guardians in the film's post-credits scene.

What Are Bradley Cooper's New Movies?

Cooper is next set to appear on the big screen in Maestro, a biopic he directed about the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Maestro is described as a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. The film also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

