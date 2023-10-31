Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume Revealed

In recent years, Heidi Klum has become a staple of Halloween, suiting up in lavish and unexpected costumes every year. Klum's previous get ups have caught quite a lot of attention, whether it be as Jessica Rabbit in 2015, Shrek's Princess Fiona in 2018, or as a gigantic worm in 2022. The pop culture world has wondered what Klum will dress up as this year — and now, we have our first look at what that will entail. On Tuesday, Klum took to Instagram to share a brief video of herself in costume and prosthetic makeup. Klum also partially put on the costume, with the help of makeup artist Bill Corso, on an Amazon livestream.

The video and the livestream only showcase a fraction of the costume, and Klum does not reveal what the end result is supposed to be, hinting that the world will get the final answer at her star-studded Halloween party on Tuesday.

What Is Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween Costume?

Klum previously teased that her 2023 costume will up the ante once again, and that she had to close down several streets in order to make her grand entrance.

"It's gonna be gigantic and I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan," Klum revealed in a recent interview with The Tonight Show. "[It] is very hard to do, by the way. It's really big."

"I always like for it to be a surprise," Klum explained. "Otherwise people are going to be like, 'Oh, she's gonna be this,' and then I show up and they're like, 'Eh, it wasn't as good as I thought she was gonna do. So, I always think it's never good to talk about it."

Why Did Heidi Klum Dress as a Worm?

In the same interview, Klum addressed her viral worm costume, revealing that it presented some unique challenges when actually wearing it to the party.

"This was very hard [and] I was very claustrophobic..." Klum revealed. "Basically they had to tie my arms down in order to be in this position. And then my face was, like, glued to the outside of it, so I couldn't really move my face any which way. I was just stuck."

What Are Heidi Klum's Movies and TV Shows?

Klum continues to be a judge on America's Got Talent, as well as a host of the Prime Video fashion series Making the Cut. She also hosted Project Runway from 2004 through 2017, and has acted in projects such as Arctic Dogs, Parks and Recreation, Ella Enchanted, and CSI: Miami.

