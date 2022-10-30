Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween

Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.

"Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha 🃏🖕🏿🎃," Diddy captioned one video. "It's going to be a glorious night!!" he added in another. He also got in the obligatory, "Why so serious?! 🃏🖕🏿🎃" In his final post, Diddy wrote, "It's not about the money. It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!! 🔥🃏🖕🏿🎃" It's clear the artist was having a whole lot of fun. You can check out his photos and videos below:

When Is Joker 2 Being Released?

After winning an Academy Award for playing the titular role in Joker, Joaquin Phoenix is officially set to return for Joker: Folie A Deux. Lady Gaga is confirmed to star alongside Phoenix as Harley Quinn, and the movie will also feature big names such as Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Harry Lawtey as well as the return of Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. Todd Phillips back at the helm, directing a script from Scott Silver.

"When I pitched them Joker, it wasn't a movie, it was, 'let's do a whole label,'" Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

What are some of your favorite celebrity Halloween costumes from the weekend? Tell us in the comments!