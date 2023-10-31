Nope Star Keke Palmer's Halloween Costumes Go Viral

It's Halloween so that means that all the biggest celebrities are out on social media showing off their costumes! One celebrity who has exploded in viral popularity is the star of Jordan Peele's hit movie Nope, Keke Palmer. Palmer certainly went all-out this year, serving up not one but two epic costume homages to some classic works of cinema.

Keke Palmer as The Bride of Frankenstein And life was given INDEED. pic.twitter.com/EzKa03DrJF — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 28, 2023 Happy Halloween Children 🎃 pic.twitter.com/LwEgec7wZe — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 28, 2023 In her first unveiling, Palmer revealed herself to be the Bride of Frankenstein, with her infant son (born February of this year) getting in on the act as Dr. Frankenstein. The costume quickly went viral for its details and the cuteness of the baby cosplay – but also because of the widespread phenomenon of fans mistaking the Bride of Frankenstein as rap star Nicki Minaj. To be fair, there is an undeniable resemblance between Palmer and Minaj when the former is in the monster makeup. prevnext

Keke Palmer As Eve in "Life-Size" The season of Homage 🎃🥳 pic.twitter.com/DazKpi7swl — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 29, 2023 Life Size! A millennial FAVE. Thank you @lindsaylohan and Tyra Banks 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/txda2oVpOt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 29, 2023 After serving up looks (and mistaken identity) with her Bride of Frankenstein look Palmer came back and hit fans again with a costume homage to Life-Size, the 2000 Disney television film starring Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan. As Palmer points out in her caption, Life-Size has become "A millennial FAVE," since its release, and can rightly be called a cult classic. Like her other costume, Palmer got help from a young co-star to really sell the vision. Check out some other great celebrity costumes from Halloween 2023: prevnext

Justin & Hailey Bieber Do Scary Movie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey arguably won the celeb Halloween costume challenge for 2023 with this shoot. It pays homage to both Wes Craven's original Scream movie and the spoof of it done in the original Scary Movie comedy film by the Wayans Bros. Justin getting weird in a Ghostface costume and Hailey being just as much of a smoke show as Carmen Electra in Scary Movie makes this costume the perfect balance of fright and funny. prevnext