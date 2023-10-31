Nope Star Keke Palmer's Halloween Costumes Go Viral

Keke Palmer has gone viral with her 2023 Halloween costumes - check them out along with some other big celebrity looks!

By Kofi Outlaw

It's Halloween so that means that all the biggest celebrities are out on social media showing off their costumes! 

One celebrity who has exploded in viral popularity is the star of Jordan Peele's hit movie Nope, Keke Palmer. Palmer certainly went all-out this year, serving up not one but two epic costume homages to some classic works of cinema. 

Keke Palmer as The Bride of Frankenstein

In her first unveiling, Palmer revealed herself to be the Bride of Frankenstein, with her infant son (born February of this year) getting in on the act as Dr. Frankenstein. The costume quickly went viral for its details and the cuteness of the baby cosplay – but also because of the widespread phenomenon of fans mistaking the Bride of Frankenstein as rap star Nicki Minaj. To be fair, there is an undeniable resemblance between Palmer and Minaj when the former is in the monster makeup.

prevnext

Keke Palmer As Eve in "Life-Size"

After serving up looks (and mistaken identity) with her Bride of Frankenstein look Palmer came back and hit fans again with a costume homage to Life-Size, the 2000 Disney television film starring Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan. As Palmer points out in her caption, Life-Size has become "A millennial FAVE," since its release, and can rightly be called a cult classic. Like her other costume, Palmer got help from a young co-star to really sell the vision.

Check out some other great celebrity costumes from Halloween 2023:

prevnext

Justin & Hailey Bieber Do Scary Movie

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey arguably won the celeb Halloween costume challenge for 2023 with this shoot. It pays homage to both Wes Craven's original Scream movie and the spoof of it done in the original Scary Movie comedy film by the Wayans Bros. Justin getting weird in a Ghostface costume and Hailey being just as much of a smoke show as Carmen Electra in Scary Movie makes this costume the perfect balance of fright and funny.

prevnext

Kate Beckinsale as Barbarella & Pennywise

Kate Beckinsale mixed spooky and sexy into one fine witch's brew for her looks as Jane Fonda's Barbarella and Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King's IT.

prevnext

Mariah Carey as The Little Mermaid

Mariah Carey walks the classy/spicy line like no other with this Jessica Rabbit homage.

prevnext

Adele as Morticia Addams

Pop-star sensation Adele looks stunning in Goth – as proven by her costume as Addams Family matriarch Morticia Addams.

prevnext

Kim Kardashian As Clueless & Bratz Dollz

Kim Kardashian partnered with her daughter North to pay homage to Alicia Silvertone's Cher and Stacey Dash's Dionne (respectively) in Clueless.

Kim K then partnered with her sister Khloe, and celebs Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson for a Bratz Dollz costume showcase.

prevnext

Demi Lovato as Snow White

Disney has a new Snow White movie to promote – so you know they were happy to see Demi Lovato getting attention for this costume.

prevnext

Ice Spice as Betty Boop

One of the most "controversial" costumes was rapper Ice Spice as Betty Boop. She performed in a skirt that was... less than the traditional length.

prevnext

Megan Fox and MGK as Kill Bill

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got a lot of attention thrown their way for this Tarantino Kill Bill homage.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of