Pepsi Is Reimbursing Coke Drinkers Who Dislike New Coke Zero Sugar Recipe

Earlier this summer, Coca-Cola announced it was completely revamping Coke Zero Sugar. Not only did the soda maker unveil an entire new line of packaging for the no-sugar drink, the company also unveiled it was changing the entire recipe for the product. Now, Pepsi is hoping to get some crossover customers by offering what seems to be the deal of a lifetime.

Wednesday morning, PepsiCo unveiled it is essentially paying anyone who's had a falling-out with Coke over their new Zero Sugar recipe. To try to convince you to switch sides, Pepsi is giving consumers a 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar to help cool things over. On top of that, the soda brand is launching a new ad campaign on social media encouraging fans to officially "break up" with Coke.

Using the hashtag #MyCokeBreakup, Pepsi will surprise participants in the new campaign with coupons for a free 12-pack of Pepsi Zero Sugar. To claim your deal, following Pepsi's official social media channels for more information.

"Last month, skepticism spread across social media and the news with many likening the move to the brand’s 1985 'New Coke' flop. Some Coke Zero Sugar drinkers even declared they were done with the brand," a release distributed by Pepsi reads. "Determined to help mend some broken hearts, Pepsi is welcoming former Coke Zero Sugar drinkers with open arms and a zero-sugar cola that doesn’t compromise on taste. Once cola drinkers get a taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar, they keep coming back. Pepsi Zero Sugar consistently provides a refreshing, crisp taste of Pepsi that people love, without the sugar."

Pepsi Zero Sugar has been a product at PepsiCo in some shape, way, or form since 2007. It was initially launched as Diet Pepsi Max before switching to Pepsi Max in 2009. In 2016, the beverage-maker then switch the cola over to Pepsi Zero Sugar, where it's lived ever since.

The company is now making Zero Sugar one of its flagship flavors. The vast majority of advertising Pepsi does with the NFL this fall will be centered the Pepsi Zero Sugar as the company plans to run at least a dozen separate ads touting the drink through the 2021 NFL regular season.