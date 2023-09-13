Coca-Cola Launches New AI-Created Flavor

For the past year or so, Coca-Cola has been launching various limited-edition mystery flavors with their Coca-Cola Creations line, but today, the iconic beverage brand may have just dropped their most futuristic one yet. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola announced its latest mystery flavor, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar, and it's a flavor created, in part, using AI. According to the brand, the new flavor is the first futuristic flavor co-created with both human and artificial intelligence. The Zero Sugar version is available in select markets around the world including the U.S. and Canada while a full-sugar version will be available in the U.S. Canada, and Mexico.

Per Coke, the flavor is designed to celebrate an optimistic future through "the connections we make" and was created by tapping into both human and artificial intelligence as a way to understand how people envision the future. The brand combined fan perspectives from around the world as well as insights from AI to create the unique flavor. The flavor is also part of Coca-Cola's Y3000 AI Cam, which is described as an AI-powered experience that will give fans a perspective of what the year 3000 could look like. Fans just have to scan the Coca-Cola Y3000 can be taken to the Creations Hub where they will use the Y3000 AI Cam for a look into the future buy using a phone to snap a photo of their favorite outdoor setting so that the cam can generation a "futuristic vision".

"Our ambition for Coca-Cola Creations is to create unexpected and magical moments for our fans. Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone's idea of what the future might look like," Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company said in a statement. "With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experience to explore the future."

Coca-Cola Y3000 is Just the Latest Unique Flavor From Coke

While Y3000 is the first flavor developed with AI from Coca-Cola, it's not the first rather unique flavor from the brand. Last summer, the brand released a "pixel-flavored" soda, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte. The flavor was described as "an innovative taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible... The drink's bright, upfront taste is reminiscent of powering up a game, and its refreshing finish makes for a perfect gaming companion."

Before that, the brand also debuted Coca-Cola Starlight, a flavor that was "inspired by space".

"Thirty-five years ago, Coca-Cola partnered with NASA to become one of the first soft drinks to travel to space," Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy said. "That same passion for space still exists today. With Coca-Cola Starlight, we wanted to celebrate the remarkable ability of space exploration to inspire generations to discover new worlds of infinite possibilities. We set out to bring that concept to life through a simple sip, capturing some of the mystery and essence of what we love about space."

What do you think about the new, AI created Coca-Cola? Let us know in the comment section.