Disney Announces Adventures by Disney River Cruises

Disney announces new Adventures by Disney River Cruises. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on most people’s vacation plans. But, the company’s latest initiative will see some travelers spend some time on European Rivers in the near future according to D23. Unfortunately, the adventures don’t begin until 2022, but the booking is opening up now. Disney hotels and resorts have been preparing for the day they could get the full number of visitors into their locations. Walt Disney World continues to go along as expected and the cruise lines are hoping to follow suit. With the vaccine here and hopefully in better supply in 2021, the sky might be the limit for 2022. So many people are going to want to get out and see the world. Disney is trying to get out in front of that.

Check out Disney’s full description of the River Cruises down below:

“Set sail along some of Europe’s most magnificent rivers as you explore storybook villages, iconic cities and stunning landscapes while you enjoy the luxuries and amenities on an exclusive sailing with AmaWaterways, a leader in luxury river cruising.”

“Sail through the heart of Europe on the Danube River, visiting destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. Take in the beautiful countrysides, dotted with castles and vineyards, as you make your way through the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland on the Rhine River. Or, find inspiration as you walk the sands of Normandy Beach and visit the home of Monet as part of your adventure on the Seine River.”

“Plus, enjoy special departures that include seasonal sailings to Christmas Markets and Adult-Exclusive Oktoberfest and Food & Wine cruises. Whichever Adventures by Disney River Cruise vacation you choose, it’s sure to be an amazing adventure for your whole family!”

