Captain Marvel Debuts on Disney Cruise Line

Not only is the ever-heroic Captain Marvel about to make her big screen debut in just a couple of months, but she’s also bringing her talents to the likes of Disney’s cruise line for the popular Marvel Day at Sea.

This week, Disney brought Captain Marvel along for a cruise to get the hang of things before adding her to the roster of characters for the Marvel Day at Sea. The event takes place on the Disney Cruise ships and features several Marvel heroes and villains who organize an entire day’s worth of activities on the ship. This includes encounters for fans on the boat, a live show on the deck, themed youth activities, special merchandise, and unique dining options.

Guests heading out on new Disney Cruises will not only have the opportunity to meet and interact with Captain Marvel, like they would a character at Disney World, but they will also have the opportunity to see her in action alongside the rest of the Avengers during the live deck show.

The show is called “Heroes Unite” and it features characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and others as they face off against popular Marvel villains. “Heroes Unite” shows off plenty of stunt work, special effects, pyrotechnics, and well-known Marvel music.

Disney’s Marvel Day at Sea is taking place aboard ships now through March 8th, the same day that Captain Marvel hits theaters in North America. In addition to its theatrical release, Captain Marvel will also be playing on Disney Cruise Line ships beginning on March 8th.

While she isn’t playing the version of Captain Marvel that is featured in the Marvel Day at Sea, Brie Larson will be taking on the titular role for the upcoming film. She will also appear alongside the rest of the MCU’s most popular heroes in this summer’s Avengers: Endgame.

