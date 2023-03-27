Disney CEO Confirms Start of Layoffs for 7,000 Employees

Monday, Bob Iger confirmed three rounds of layoffs will be taking place at Disney this spring. In an internal memo to employees, the Disney chief said the moves are to better streamline the company amid rising economic challenges. The memo Iger sent confirms the company is aiming to cut upwards of 7,000 jobs, somewhere around three-percent of Disney's workforce.'

"The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly. This company is home to the most talented and dedicated employees in the world, and so many of you bring a lifelong passion for Disney to your work here," Iger wrote in the memo (via Variety). "That's part of what makes working at Disney so special. It also makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye to wonderful people we care about. I want to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to every departing employee for your numerous contributions and your devotion to this beloved company."

Iger went on to thank the company's employees that will be impacted by the cost-cutting moves. The first round of layoffs will take place this week before the biggest round begins at some point in April. The executive then confirmed a third round of layoffs will take the company to its target of 7,000 firings before summer.

"For our employees who aren't impacted, I want to acknowledge that there will no doubt be challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward. I ask for your continued understanding and collaboration during this time," he continued."

Iger concluded, "In tough moments, we must always do what is required to ensure Disney can continue delivering exceptional entertainment to audiences and guests around the world – now, and long into the future. Please know that our HR partners and leaders are committed to creating a supportive and smooth process every step of the way."

Iger's full memo can be read below.