Fired Marvel Producer Considering Legal Action Against Disney

Days after Victoria Alonso was fired from Marvel Studios, the producer is said to be weighing potential legal actions against the production house and The Walt Disney Company. Friday, Disney offered a rebuttal to the first statement released by Alonso made through her legal team, saying the executive was fired due to an "indisputable breach of contract." According to earlier reports, Alonso's time producing the Oscar-nominated Argentina, 1985 for Prime Video is at the center of the termination. Now, Alonso's lawyers say she'll be telling the full story herself "in one forum or another."

"The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney's blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous," Alonso's attorney Patty Glaser said in a statement to Deadline. "Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly-in one forum or another."

Why was Victoria Alonso fired?

Though the exact reasons have yet to be revealed why Alonso was removed from Disney, the company didn't deny it was related to the Argentina, 1985 reports in its statement.

"It's unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy," Disney said in its lone statement on the matter. "We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio."

Throughout her 18 years at Marvel Studios, Alonso largely focused on overseeing the studio's visual effects efforts. Though the Deadline report says the executive would take days off from Marvel in order to conduct personal business, it's unclear if that part of the equation also contributed to her firing.