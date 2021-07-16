Disney Is Making a Major Behind-the-Scenes Change to the Parks

✖

Disney has moved to make one giant change to their behind-the-scenes operations with the theme parks. According to a letter to cast members (credit to Theme Park Insider), most of the Disney Parks Experiences and Products division management will be making a move from Los Angeles to Florida. 2,000 people will have to migrate over the next 18 months. The move has drawn some criticism online because of the wild nature of such a decision. That’s a lot of ground to cover and uprooting a family is kind of tough. A regional campus will be established near Orlando. All the cast members included in this initiative will be informed by November 1st. The transfers will wrap up by December of 2022. A lot of critics view this as a cost-cutting measure for the company because there will be some workers who aren’t too thrilled about the prospect of moving across the country. Those people will probably just cut their losses and pursue work in Los Angeles. Check out some of the letter down below:

"Initially, our new campus will be home to more than 2,000 Cast, Imagineers and employees - driving further collaboration and creativity and allowing us to better integrate our business and functional teams," Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro emailed the employees.

The executive added, "While we are still determining exactly which of our team members will be based there, we expect that most Southern California-based DPEP professional roles that are not fully dedicated to the Disneyland Resort or, in some cases, the international parks business, will be asked to relocate to this new Florida campus. Certain corporate roles that primarily support DPEP, along with a few other select enterprise functions will also move to this campus."

"As someone who has moved with my family from California to Florida and back again, understand that relocation is a big change, not only for the employee, but also for their families," he continued. "Therefore, moving these roles to Central Florida will take place throughout the next 18 months, providing flexibility in timing to accommodate individual situations and needs. I recognize that many of you will have to make a significant decision in the coming months and we are committed to approaching this project and all who are impacted with the utmost care and compassion. I want to personally assure you that we will provide the necessary information, assistance and relocation resources to support those of you that will be affected."

