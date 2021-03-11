Walt Disney World Reveals MagicMobile Service

✖

MagicMobile service, a contactless way to enter the park and check into experiences, just got revealed by Walt Disney World. The Disney Parks blog talks about the new technology and how it will change the user experience for guests on the ground. The My Disney Experience app will help people create a Disney MagicMobile pass on their smart device. From there, you can access most features in the park by merely holding your phone or another device up to an access point. (Like the ones at individual rides, or attractions that you have to register for.) Unfortunately for Android users, the MagicMobile service will debut on Apple devices first. For those who prefer using their old Magic Bands instead, that’s still an option. But, this gives Disney a way to minimize the physical overlap between guests even further during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Disney Parks Blog, they lay out how you can pick an option for yourself, “Guests may choose to use Disney MagicMobile service or a MagicBand – pick whichever option works best for you during your visit. You can even use both and alternate between the two for added flexibility. We’ll also soon be introducing more MagicBands in trendy new colors and fun designs featuring favorite Disney characters and stories.”

Find out more about Disney MagicMobile service, a convenient new way to experience @WaltDisneyWorld Resort, coming soon! https://t.co/jIYni780CF pic.twitter.com/MO0NpyyKgO — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 11, 2021

“Our existing digital room key feature will continue to be available specifically within the My Disney Experience app, which helps guests expedite their arrival by using online check-in service, going directly to their Disney Resort hotel room and using their phone to unlock their door,” they continued. “Disney Resort hotel guests may also still pick up a Key to the World card at their convenience by visiting the front desk.”

Josh D’Amaro is the chairman of the Parks, and he talked to CNBC about how this technology would come into play last year. That was on the day that Disney Springs reopened to the public.

“We figured out a way to really push hard on technology, really accelerate some of the ideas that we’ve had for a long time,” he said. “So you think about things like reservation systems in the parks that we can manage capacity and therefore guest experience a little bit better. It’s working exceptionally well for us.”

