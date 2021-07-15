Disney+ Unveils Trailer for New Behind the Attraction Series

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from the debut of Jungle Cruise, the live-action blockbuster which is set to make fans look at the iconic Disney Parks attraction in a new way. To coincide with that film's debut, Disney+ will be releasing Behind the Attraction, a documentary series that dives into the hidden details of some of Disney Parks' wildest rides. While details have only sporadically been revealed about the 10-part series, which is executive produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Seven Bucks production company, a new trailer showcases exactly what that epic journey will entail.

Behind the Attraction goes "behind the curtain" of the Jungle Cruise, the Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror (now Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!), Space Mountain, it's a small world, and the iconic Hall of Presidents. The series also tells the unique story behind each princess Castle at Disney Parks around the world, the origins of the Disneyland Hotel, and takes viewers on a ride to discover the intricacies of the transportation systems at each park.

The series features rare archival interviews with Walt Disney as well as exclusive interviews with Disney Legends and dozens of past and present Imagineers, including Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis, WDI director and concept designer Kim Irvine, Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge (Galaxy’s Edge), Scot Drake, Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, Marvel Portfolio (Avengers Campus), Joe Rohde, Vice President of Creative (Animal Kingdom), and many more.

"Behind the Attraction delves into Disney Parks' rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they've been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves," Volk-Weiss said in a statement. "Getting to work with Disney AND Seven Bucks [Productions] has not only been the honor of my career, it was also a LOT of fun, which I hope people will feel when they watch the show!"

Wat do you think of the first trailer for Disney+'s Behind the Attraction? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

All ten episodes of Behind The Attraction will be released on Friday, July 16th, exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

