Disney 100 LEGO Minfigures Drop on Amazon

Disney has been celebrating its 100th anniversary with everything from Funko Pops to collectible cereal tins, and LEGO recently got in on the festivities with a range of new sets and minifigures. Highlights include 18 all-new minifigures and the house from the classic animated Pixar film Up. Most of the items launched in April, but if you were waiting on the minifigures then today, May 1st, is your day. They're available via the following links:

The rest of the Disney100 LEGO lineup can be found below.

LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration set (40622): Includes buildable LEGO figures of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney Mickey Mouse, Snow White, and Tinker Bell. Order at LEGO.com for $39.99

LEGO DUPLO Disney 3 in 1 Magical Castle (10998): Includes figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Figaro, Daisy Duck, and Donald Duck. The set transforms into three different builds. Order here at LEGO.com on April 1st for VIPs / April 4th for the general public ($99.99)

LEGO Disney Celebration Train (43212): Features Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Moana, Peter Pan, and Toy Story on bespoke parade floats. Order here at LEGO.com on April 1st for $39.99.

The LEGO Disney 'Up' House (43217): The LEGO model of the iconic patchwork house from Up features Carl Fredricksen, Wilderness Explorer Russel and Dug. Order here at LEGO.com on April 1st for $59.99

The new LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 collection features 18 fan-favourite Disney Characters from across the last 100 years. Each blind bag contains one minifigure. Order here at LEGO.com starting May 1st ($4.99).

The LEGO Group had the following to say about the collection:

"Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century. To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched."