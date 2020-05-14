Disney World Resort to Implement Masks, Temperature Checks, And Plexiglass Dividers

There is currently no timetable for the reopening of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, both of which have been closed since the middle of March. That said, Disney World's Orlando resort is beginning the process of reopening next week by allowing guests into the popular Disney Springs shopping area. Starting on May 20th, some of the stores in Disney Springs will be opening up once again, though with some serious adjustments and restrictions in place those who choose to venture to the outdoor mall.

Starting on May 20th, sub-contracted retail shops in Disney Springs will be opening back up. Seven days later, Disney-owned retail stores, such as the World of Disney Store and Disney eateries, will once again be operational. All guests and employees will be required to wear masks and Disney has installed plexiglass dividers at every register. Additionally, guests will have their temperatures checked upon entry to the area.

There are risks to opening things back up, even at a limited capacity, but this does allow Disney employees to once again get back to work, after being furloughed for some time. This weekend, 117 custodians at Disney Springs will be returning to work, focusing on high-touch areas in an effort to keep things as clean as possible.

Eric Clinton, president of UNITE HERE, Local 362 told The Hollywood Reporter that Disney employees have mixed feelings about returning to work. While they want to stay safe, they also want to keep their rent paid. "Some are anxious to get back because the unemployment system [in Florida] is completely broken," Clinton said.

The opening of Disney Springs, as well as Shanghai Disneyland, helps set the stage for an eventual reopening of the other Disney parks around the world. Similar regulations will be put into place when Disney World and Disneyland start working on their reopening plans. This will include a much smaller capacity than usual, along with masks and social distancing requirements.

