Disney Theme Reveals Parks New Rides and Attractions Opening Dates

A recently-released breakdown of upcoming Disney Parks plans reveals a wide variety of events, openings, and acquisitions for Disney parks around the world, as well as the Disney Cruise Line, over the next three years. Beginning on Thursday with the opening of San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland and running through fiscal year 2026, when they hope to have three additional cruise ships on the water, Disney seems to be looking at Parks as a way to help right the ship (no pun intended) during this difficult time for the film industry, with numerous big-budget blockbusters underperforming and nothing new in production right now.

Over the course of the next month alone, the San Fransokyo opening is joined by a planned opening for Walt Disney World's Journey of Water attraction (inspired by Moana) and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, a new Disney Vacation Club resort at Disneyland set to open its doors on September 28.

Here's a breakdown of the other items on the list...



October 28 – Australia and New Zealand sailings (Disney Cruise Line)

November 2023 – World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland

Late 2023 – Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disney

2023 – Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland

2023 – Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland

Spring 2024 – Fantasy Springs at Tokyo Disney

June 2024 – Lighthouse Point, a Disney Cruise Line attraction

2024 – Tiana's Bayou Adventure in Disneyland and WDW

2024 – Disneyland Hotel Royal Transformation at Disneyland Paris

2024 – Disney Vacation Club at Polyneysian resort at WDW

FY 2025 – Disney Treasure and another acquisition ship, DIsney Cruise Line

FY 2026 – Third Wish-class ship

The big one for most people is probably Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a re-skin of the beloved Splash Mountain ride. The ride itself will stay the same, but its look and story will transport guests to New Orleans, where they'll be met by Tiana and some of her friends. Some concept art at the exhibit revealed that there will be a new musical character joining Tiana's pals on the Bayou Adventure. The character is an otter that plays a violin, and they look like they'll fit right in with Louis and the others. Unfortunately, the concept art didn't come with a lot of information about the character or how they'll be worked into the story.

