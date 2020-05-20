Disney World Draws Lines For Shopping and Dining Reopen

✖

Despite the current pandemic and countless closures, some shops and restaurants in Disney Springs opened up today with a few serious adjustments and restrictions in place. All guests and employees are required to wear masks and Disney has installed plexiglass dividers at every register. Additionally, guests will have their temperatures checked upon entry to the area. Although there are risks and regulations, many people showed up to Disney Springs today, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the lines have already begun.

"When a small portion of Walt Disney World opened on Wednesday morning, within minutes there were lines. The Disney Springs shopping and dining complex opened at 10 a.m. ET, and businesses had customers waiting shortly thereafter, according to photos and videos posted to social media," THR writes. You can check out a video of one of the lines in the tweet below:

A few days ago, CEO Bob Chapek issued a "blunt warning" about the risks involved with visiting Disney Springs at this time: "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death," Disney World's website reads. "By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Currently, only subcontracted shops are open in the Disney Springs complex. However,

Disney-owned retail stores, such as the World of Disney Store and Disney eateries, will once again be operational starting next week. It's currently unclear when the parks will reopen.

Earlier this month, Chapek joined CNBC's Squawk Alley for his first television interview since taking his new position. Chapek spoke about the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, and how the company is aiming to get everything else back up and running in the future.

"We want to open up as soon as we can across the world, but we are going to do so in a responsible way," Chapek said. "We want to get our cast back to work as soon as possible. I think it is a good sign that Disney Springs is going to open up in Orlando."

