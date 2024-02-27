Disney World Announces Ticket Prices Are About to Get Even More Expensive

Walk Disney World has announced that ticket price increases are on the way.

According to the latest updates from Disney, Single-day, single-park tickets (priced on a date-based fluctuating scale) have been increased from $109 to $119. The other scaled-value tickets have increased by $5-$10. Multi-day tickets have increased at about the same rate of $5-10 more per day.

Disney World's new ticket prices will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

This is the second price increase that Disney has announced in less than six months. Back in October, Disney announced that both Disneyland and Walt Disney World would see ticket price increases: annual pass prices for Disney World were increased by 10%; parking fees were increased by 30%; Disneyland daily pass options were increased by 9%, while parking was also hiked up to $35.

As a caveat, Disney also reversed recent restrictive policies on the Park Hopper and Annual Pass options, announcing that "Big news out of Walt Disney World Resort! Beginning Jan. 9, 2024, guests with a ticket with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass will be able to once again visit another theme park at ANY TIME OF DAY during park hours (subject to capacity limitations). As a reminder, since returning in 2021, Park Hopper access has only been available after 2 p.m. each day. Now, there will be no more waiting – YOU can decide when it's time to visit another park."

When the previous price increases were announced, Disney had a spokesperson offer a statement about the logic behind the increase in prices:

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer."

Disney has also made it clear that its parks are not only not going to fail in the post-panddemic world – but will be expanding and evolving to keep with the changing times. As such, parks and the surrounding resort properties are being steadily overhauled, as Disney "will explore even more characters and franchises, including some that haven't been leveraged extensively to date, as it embarks on a new period of significant growth domestically and internationally in its parks and resorts."

As some consumers and investors have speculated, funding the level of growth that Disney needs for its theme parks will likely require even more increased costs for consumers – beyond the latest ones announced.