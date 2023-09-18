Disney World: Reported Bear Sighting Shuts Down Half of Magic Kingdom

It looks like Walt Disney World is experiencing a strange kind of wonder this morning. As the morning hours rolled in, reports went live that much of Magic Kingdom in Florida was closed off to guests. Now, new info has gone live about the unexpected closure, and the reports suggest Walt Disney World was forced to close half of Magic Kingdom due to a bear sighting.

And no, we're not talking about the Country Bears or a Splash Mountain fugitive. Reports on social media have gone live suggesting a bear was spotted in the park.

According to anonymous sources, a cast member at Disney World was doing a walkthrough of Tom Sawyer's Island this morning and spotted the bear near some caves. Since then, the bear has reportedly nestled itself in a tree on the island. At this time, no official statement has been made about the bear sighting, but half of Magic Kingdom is still closed off at the time of the article's publication.

As for what's closed? Well, much of Liberty Square and all of Frontierland is out. Of course, Tom Sawyer's Island is out of commission, and that is far from it. Everything from Big Thunder Mountain to the Haunted Mansion is closed right now. Guests are still able to travel around other parts of Magic Kingdom including Main Street, Tomorrowland, and more. But for now, well – it seems Magic Kingdom is keeping half its attractions shuttered until it is free of bears.

Hilariously enough, this surprising bear sighting at Disney World isn't the only reason bears are the talk of the park. Not long ago, Destination D23 announced some major changes were coming to Orlando for the Country Bear Jamboree. The beloved show is preparing to undergo a major renovation which should debut in 2024. According to Walt Disney World, the Country Bears will perform new songs and share a new act next year.

Thanks to the team at Disney World, this new take on Country Bear Jamboree will channel the music scene of Nashville, TN. The new act promises to harken back to classic Nashville variety shows and musicals. Between this makeover and the construction of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Frontierland is about to take on some huge changes, so maybe this rogue bear just wanted to enjoy Magic Kingdom as it is before renovations get underway.

What do you think about this Disney World report? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!