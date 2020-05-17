Disney World Reveals Guidelines for Reopening Including Face Masks and Temperature Screenings

✖

In a matter of days, Disney will begin the gradual reopening of its United States-based parks, starting with the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort. On Wednesday, Disney Springs will once again be reopened to the public with a batch of new rules in place to help aid in further reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a blog post from Disney Parks exec Matt Simon, Disney Springs will have six new policies upon reopening, policies which include mandatory facemasks and temperature screenings prior to entry.

According to the post, facemasks are mandatory for everyone at Disney Springs — consumers and employees alike. In addition to the masks, customers will have to undergo temperature screenings prior to entry and those with temperatures over 100.4 degrees and above won't be allowed access, nor will those in the party.

Disney also announced it'd be reducing the amount of parking spaces and entrances into the park, social distancing measures in queues, and reduced hours so that employees can clean the park more in-depth.

"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," Simon says. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."

After Florida began reopening its economy, Disney made the decision to allow businesses owned by third-party operators to open beginning on the 20th. Any Disney-owned and operated stores or venues won't reopen until May 27th and even then, reopenings will be phased. On the 27th, Disney plans to reopen World of Disney, the Marketplace Co-Op, and D-Luxe Burger, only with mobile ordering.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened earlier this week with similar safety measures in place and tickets sold out almost immediately. “During this initial reopening phase, the park will institute new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection,” the Disney Shanghai site reads.

Cover photo by Steven Diaz/ABC via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.