Disneyland to Start Selling Alcohol at Blue Bayou Restaurant

The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in 2019 marked a major milestone for the amusement park, as it saw the attraction selling alcohol in Oga's Cantina, with adult guests previously having to head to California Adventure to consume cocktails, though the official Disney Parks blog confirms that their Blue Bayou Restaurant within the park will begin to serve alcoholic drinks. Disneyland only just recently announced a reopening date for the park, having closed last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with these new beverage offerings expected to be available at the Blue Bayou Restaurant later this year, with Disneyland itself opening on April 30th.

"Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland park will soon offer new beverage options that elevate the culinary experience," the Disney Parks blog details. "This guest-favorite spot will open after the theme parks reopen, and we’ll share that date as soon as we can. The enhanced offerings fit right in with the story and spirit of the Blue Bayou and reflect what many of our guests have requested."

It continues, "The new additions will complement the menu and theme of the restaurant, with beverages such as wine, beer, and a specialty Hurricane Cocktail – a New Orleans staple! Or, you may want to try the new celebration sparkling wine package. Soon, you’ll be able to pair them with the restaurant’s delicious menu items, like the popular Surf and Turf. Also, keep an eye out for new, seasonal takes on our Mint Julep non-alcoholic beverage. Stay tuned for more on Blue Bayou."

Throughout most of Disneyland, there are many more grab-and-go options for dining, with Disney likely wanting to reduce the amount of guests who could purchase alcohol and wander the park, though the nature of both Oga's Cantina and Blue Bayou are sit-down experiences, seemingly leading to this change of decision for offerings.

Even if guests of the park haven't eaten at the Blue Bayou, most guests are aware of its existence, as the path of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride takes guests right past the diners at the restaurant. In addition to the nature of the restaurant, the overall ambiance of Blue Bayou and its New Orleans setting made it the prime contender for where to expand alcoholic options.

According to The OC Register, "Disneyland made the decision to add alcohol to the Blue Bayou menu after the park’s food and beverage team received thousands of requests over the years from international travelers and young adult visitors for more beer, wine, and cocktail options at the restaurant."

Stay tuned for details on Disneyland's April 30th reopening.