Dunkin’ Enlists Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni For New Iced Coffee Lineup

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ ushered in a summer batch of “Dunkin’Terns” and now that we’re deep into iced coffee season, Dunkin’ is unveiling a new menu courtesy of Dunkin’Tern, celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni. On Wednesday, Dunkin’ announced The Chef Nick Menu, featuring four iced coffee creations available for a limited time beginning today, Wednesday, July 31st and available exclusively through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

The Chef Nick Menu features four iced coffees that Dunkin’ says have been perfected by DiGiovanni and Dunkin’ chef Dan Cole. The lineup includes Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam, Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee, Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee, and Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee. You can check out the descriptions for yourself below.

· Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam: Featuring flavors of blueberry and sweet pastry dough, this iced coffee is topped with Sweet Cold Foam for a fresh take on our famous Dunkin’ classics – iced coffee and the beloved blueberry donut.

· Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee: It’s not summertime without a tropical flavor. That’s why Chef Nick picked a coconut-forward beverage for this lineup. The moment he mixed our classic Dunkin’ iced coffee with caramel and coconut flavors, we knew it was a winner!

· Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee: Vanilla plus chocolate plus coffee, yes please! If you’re a fan of vanilla or mocha, you’re going to want to try this match made in heaven. This iced beverage combines notes of sweet vanilla and mocha with our classic Dunkin’ iced coffee for the ultimate cool, coffee combination.

· Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee: Curated by Chef Nick and his love for all things caramel, this iced coffee is the perfect start to your day or an afternoon pick-me-up. Featuring notes of caramel and a splash of almondmilk, this specialty coffee is slightly sweet but oh-so-bold.

To try the Chef Nick Menu, coffee fans just need to get on the Dunkin’ app starting today for a limited time. The drinks are available to order exclusively through the app.

