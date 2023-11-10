Dwayne Johnson Says Multiple Political Parties Approached HIm About Running for President Next Year

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has worn a lot of metaphorical hats over the years, including (but certainly not limited to) actor, producer, businessman, and wrestler. One role that some fans have wanted him to hold, especially over the past decade, has been politician, with Johnson being suggested by some to run for President of the United States. While Johnson has offered varying arguments for and against him running for President, that apparently hasn't stopped some political parties from reaching out. During an appearance on Trevor Noah's What Now? podcast, Johnson revealed that he "got a visit" from several parties, concerning what would happen if he did eventually decide to run for President.

"That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that," Johnson said. "I was really blown away and I was really honored. I'll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."

"It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue," Johnson continued. "It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I'd be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that's never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there's a lot about politics that I hate."

Why Hasn't Dwayne Johnson Run For President?

In a 2022 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Johnson argued that his duties as a father were getting in the way of his potential political ambitions.

"It's off the table," Johnson revealed. "I will say this, 'cause it requires a B side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. 'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter's growing up in these critical age and this critical time in her life."

Will There Be a Black Adam 2?

Johnson's long-awaited DC superhero turn, Black Adam, made its debut in theaters a little over a year ago. While Johnson and the film's producers had hoped for sequels and spinoffs, those plans have been put on hold now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to shepherd a "reset" DC Universe.

"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe," Johnson wrote when the news broke. "James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words."

