Ballers: Dwayne Johnson's HBO Series Rising Through Netflix Top 10 After Acquisition
Dwayne Johnson's football series has been a hit since making the move to Netflix.
HBO has been sending some of its shows to Netflix in an effort to get a little licensing money and get a few previously popular titles back into the conversation. It started with Issa Rae's Insecure earlier this year, which was added to Netflix in its entirety (without leaving Max). This month, Ballers became the second HBO series to make the leap to the rival streaming service, and it is proving to be quite the hit so far.
Ballers, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is about a former NFL player trying to make a name for himself in the world of management. The five-season series has been steadily rising through the Netflix TV ranks since its arrival.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Ballers in the number five overall spot here in the United States. The HBO series has been able to pass hits like Suits and The Lincoln Lawyer on its climb, and it could potentially rise even higher in the coming days. After all, Johnson has a proven track record on Netflix.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
