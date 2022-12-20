James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Shortly after Johnson's statement was released, Gunn took to Twitter to echo as much, tweeting, "Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon."

Will the DC Universe reboot?

In a thread on social media last week, Gunn promised that some of the rumors surrounding his and Safran's plans for DC Studios are not factually accurate, and that the franchise might not fully reboot its established continuity.

"Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming," Gunn wrote at the time. "But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not. We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives. As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer."

