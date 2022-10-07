Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says Presidential Run is "Off The Table"

After walking around the topic for some time, and teasing its potential in his TV series Young Rock, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that he's not planning to run for president any time soon. Johnson previously considered the idea in multiple interviews, as far back as 2016, folding the idea into the fictional future of his sitcom series. Speaking in a new interview however, Johnson confirmed that it's not happening largely because of his personal life and wanting to spend time with his family. Talking with CBS Sunday Morning to promote his upcoming movie Black Adam, Johnson confirmed the news

"It's off the table," Johnson revealed. "I will say this, 'cause it requires a B side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. 'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter's growing up in these critical age and this critical time in her life."

Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson running for President?

Despite having teased the idea in multiple interviews, Johnson seems pretty set on not carrying out a bid for the presidency of the United States. Citing his children as the main reason why he wouldn't want to take the job, Johnson's two youngest kids are both under the age of 10. Could The Rock change his mind once they're older and on their own? Perhaps, but that's at least a decade away.

"I think that poll of almost half of Americans being in favor of me running for president is so humbling," Johnson previously told CNN's Chloe Melas. "It sits me down and I don't know any other way to describe it. To have a little ability to potentially galvanize our country is humbling, very humbling. Might be the Teremana talking here but I still don't know a damn thing about being a politician. I don't know if I have that politician gene in my DNA. Leader? Yes. Patriot? All day long. Politician? No."

What's Dwayne The Rock Johnson doing now?

Currently The Rock can next be seen in the DC Films release Black Adam, playing the antihero from DC Comics that he's been attached to for nearly a decade. Johnson has teased a future beyond this Black Adam movie, perhaps even spinoffs for some of the other characters that are introduced. Though not confirmed it's believed he'll continue to play the role of Black Adam in more DC movies in the future.