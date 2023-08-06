Dwayne Johnson Teases Starring Role in Musical

Dwayne Johnson wants to be in a musical — at least that's what it sounds like in the Black Adam's comments with Kevin Hart in a new clip from his interview for Season 3 of Hart to Heart. In the conversation, Hart, who starred with Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, asks The Rock what else he would like to do in his career which prompted a somewhat surprising answer: musicals.

"Figuring out as we go that works sometimes for guys like you and me. But also, you want to make sure, you are sharp and focused. So, I would say there are things out there that I haven't done. There are genres that I haven't worked in yet, that might include some song, might include some choreography," Johnson said.

Hart cracked that Johnson can't actually dance which might make things a bit interesting, but Johnson had a comeback for that, too.

"Why do you say it like that? As if I can't dance. What are you talking about? I can boogie oogie oogie," Johnson said.

While Hart might not be the only person with some questions about Johnson's dancing ability, fans do know that he can sing. Johnson offered his voice to Maui in Moana and performed his own vocals on the song "You're Welcome".

Johnson Also Commented on Black Adam's Future in the DC Universe

Also, during his conversation with Hart, Johnson commented on Black Adam. A follow up to Black Adam wasn't announced as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the new DC Universe, something that saw Johnson forced to exit the role. Johnson told Hart that he feels like Black Adam was caught in a "web of new leadership".

"I think that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership, and at that time we were creating Black Adam, developing it, shooting Black Adam, getting knocked back down because of COVID, the shutdowns, got back up," Johnson said. "There was so many changes in leadership, and, as you know, anytime you have a company of that size and magnitude that's a publicly traded company, and you have all of those changes in leadership. You have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with."

"So, I think Black Adam was one of those movies that got caught in that web of new leadership, and you know, that will always be one of the biggest mysteries, I think. Not only for me on our end but also throughout our business because that's a Kevin [Hart] question, but that was a question out of Wall Street; that was a question out of Hollywood. Like, 'Wait a second. You had the biggest opening of your career'—sure, no China; that could have been 100, maybe 200 more million dollars. You're establishing a new superhero. You want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill. The world went crazy, and we also created a diverse superhero movie. We had just men and women of color in Black Adam 2 as well." The Black Adam star added.

Black Adam starred Johnson and also featured Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui also appear in the DC film.